Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him

Mobile police say 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy (left) and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas (right) were...
Mobile police say 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy (left) and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas (right) were shot by a victim during a robbery.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.

A short time later, both teens showed up at University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Detectives responding to the hospital determined the subjects were responsible for the robbery incident. After they were treated, the teens were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fort Morgan Pier to open Saturday
Fort Morgan Pier to open Saturday
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
ALEA: Colorado man killed in Monroe County wreck
Mobile's U.S. attorney seat still not filled
Nearly two years into presidency, Biden still hasn’t nominated U.S. attorneys in Alabama