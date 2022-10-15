MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.

A short time later, both teens showed up at University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Detectives responding to the hospital determined the subjects were responsible for the robbery incident. After they were treated, the teens were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

