USA holds grand opening for new Multicultural Leadership Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is laying out the welcome mat for its new Multicultural Leadership Center.

We were there for the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon as they showed off the newly renovated building -- once the campus Alumni Hall and formerly the historic Toulmin House.

The building has undergone a complete transformation -- now welcoming students to a supportive environment where they can seek advice and guidance from mentors.

“It’s a new home for eight student organizations. A home that quiet frankly didn’t exist prior to the old Alumni Hall finding a new purpose. It’s a transformation of one of the early buildings that came to this campus -- brought in from another part of town to connect the city with the university. And it’s importance is what it has created inside -- the people who work here, the people who study here, the young men and women -- whose futures are helped shaped here,” said University President Jo Bonner.

“Inclusion is not bringing people in what already exists but is making a new space -- a better space for everyone. This space serves as a living proof that our university is continuing to make steps in the correct direction... The right direction,” said Clement Williams, Pres. of Black Student Union.

“They matter, they belong here -- no excuses to do good work and keep shining,” said Jarmora Valrie, USA Multicultural Leadership Center Director.

Now in the heart of campus -- near the Student Union -- it aims to serve students with an open-door policy.

