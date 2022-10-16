AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends

Tennessee has moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.

It comes after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama, one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend.

The Crimson Tide dropped three to No. 6 and swapped places with the Vols after Tennessee kicked a field goal as time expired Saturday.

Alabama is out of the top-five for the first time since 2019.

Georgia is still No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and No. 2 Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.

