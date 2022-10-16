Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday.

The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer.

Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as well as the Patriot Guard.

His fellow riders came together to pay their respects and give him the honor he bestowed upon so many.

“And so we are very honored to be here to celebrate his life. He is one of us,” said fellow biker Richard Ullo. “He is somebody who has been there for the community, for the veteran community, for others in the community. He was a great personality and folks just loved him for who he was.”

Joe Key, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, said, “He was just a good guy. You could talk to him about anything. And he would listen and talk to you like you were -- like he knew you forever. So, I just hope that we do him justice today.”

Anderson is survived by his wife, Joan, and several children and grandchildren.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.