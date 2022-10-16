Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) bounced back on the road as they took down the Florida Gators, 45-35, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Tigers extended their winning streak over the Gators to four games with their last loss to Florida coming in 2018 in Gainesville.

Daniels led the offensive attack that totaled 530 yards of offense, with 349 of those yards coming through the air. He had six total touchdowns - three passing and three rushing. He finished the game 23-of-32 (69%) passing and added 46 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught six passes for 115 yards. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins, and John Emery each caught a touchdown pass. Running back Josh Williams went over the century mark with 102 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first six drives of the game.

Florida struck first on the second play of the game, as quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a 51-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter for a quick 7-0 lead.

Richardson was 14-for-20 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown. He also added 102 yards rushing, highlighted by an 81-yard run to start the fourth quarter to cut the LSU lead to 42-28.

It was a back-and-forth game through the first half with the Tigers taking a 28-21 lead at the break. The Tigers then added another seven on their opening drive of the third quarter, going 75 yards on four plays, highlighted by a Williams 50-yard run. Daniels capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Florida made it a single-score game by marching down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a Trevor Etienne one-yard touchdown run to make it 42-35 with 7:39 left to play.

LSU will return home on Saturday, Oct. 22, to take on Ole Miss for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

