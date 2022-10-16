Jubilee Festival of Arts underway in Old Towne Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re in search for a unique or one of a kind gift -- Old Towne Daphne may have what you’re looking for. The 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts is underway this weekend and they more than lucked out with the forecast.

This year they are showcasing more than 145 vendors from all over the country.

“We have more artists than we’ve ever had -- so we’ve actually moved out into the field of Lott Park. So we were able to accommodate more artists -- and the weather has never been better -- so there’s always that,” said Liz Thomson, Jubilee Festival of Arts.

From leather works to yard art -- to cool one of a kind wearable art -- you never know what you’ll find.

“As artists I think we are drawn to steampunk because of its retro-futuristic vibe but also because it makes use of old things and makes them new again, repurposing, upcycling -- and we appreciate that,” said Melanie Poole, Steampunk Butterfly.

Scott Sternberg with Scott’s Fine Art -- travels to more than 35 shows a year.

“Oh -- it’s a thrill. I’ve been doing this in this kind of condition for about 13 years. I’ve been a photographer all my life. I started when I was young with my grandfather. We basically travel the U.S. and Midwest for art shows,” said Sternberg.

And if you’re a fan of glass-blowers and pottery -- they’ve got that too. It might also be a good opportunity to get a head start on some early Christmas shopping. Day two starts bright and early Sunday.

“It’s a beautiful day come on out,” said Sternberg.

“The Eastern Shore area -- the hospitality has been fantastic -- as it always is. The weather cooperated. It’s a beautiful weekend -- so if y’all didn’t get a chance to come out today -- come see us tomorrow,” said Poole.

The Jubilee Festival of Arts -- continues Sunday, October 16th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lott Park off Main Street in Old Towne Daphne.

