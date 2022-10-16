Looking great for Sunday and then a big cooldown…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday is starting in the low 60s and will warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry.

A cold front comes through Monday. It’s possible we could have a couple of isolated showers with this system, but unfortunately the rain chances are only around 20%.

Behind that system will be the coldest air of the season. Highs will drop back into the 60s and lows down into the upper 30s!

The chilly air will only last a couple of days though and by next weekend temperatures will be back to normal (but still quite nice).

In the tropics Karl is gone and there are no other worries for the next five days.

Have a great Sunday!

