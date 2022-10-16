A Mobile mother charged in death of her six-year-old child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child.

On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When Officers responded to Rankins residence at Oak Knoll Apartments on Navco Road, they found a six-year-old male deceased in the apartment. He was later identified as the subject’s son.

The Mobile Police are not providing any further information at this time on how the child died or how Rankins was involved.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.