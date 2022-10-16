Advertise With Us
MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road.

One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two.

Mobile police have not said how the crash happened and continue to investigate the wreck.

However, authorities did state that the two people hurt in the crash--a man and woman—were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

---

