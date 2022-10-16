Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses.

Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gully is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy. Gully is accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was dropped off at Hwy 29 and Roberts Road. Gully is believed to be heading to Atlanta. Gully is driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gully and/or the vehicle in question is asked to call 911.

