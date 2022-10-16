Advertise With Us
Police apprehend suspected kidnapper

Aila Jones (left); Jazarah Stallworth(right)
Aila Jones (left); Jazarah Stallworth(right)(Pensacola Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PENSACOLA Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police announced that Alyanna Gulley was apprehended early Sunday morning.

The twenty-two year old Gulley was found in Philadelphia MS. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The two children with Gulley were found safe.

Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly taking three children from a North Davis Highway home in Pensacola. Officials say one of the three children, a 17 year old, was dropped off at Hwy 29 and Roberts Road.

Pensacola police have not released the circumstances of Gulley’s arrest.

