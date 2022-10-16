Semmes swears in first police squad

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday.

The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony.

The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer Daniel Marlin.

The officers will hit the streets starting on Monday, Oct. 17.

