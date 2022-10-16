South Alabama beats ULM 41-34 to remain undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium following their bye week to take on Louisiana Monroe. Quarterback Carter Bradley finished the game with a school 420 yards to go along with three touchdowns. Caulin Lacy hauled in a school record 12 catches and set a new career high with 133 yards. Lacy also caught a touchdown as the Jags win 41-34 to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. South Alabama will be back at home on Thursday when they take on Troy in the annual Battle for the Belt

