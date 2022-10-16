Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue holds Family Fun Day

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - October is Fire Prevention Month and Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue held its second annual Family Fun Day to promote fire safety and prevention.

The event drew a good crowd as families came out to see what Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue is all about.

Firefighters had all of their equipment out for the children to see. There was also an obstacle course complete with a firehose to spray, which was a big hit with the kids. There was also a new fire safety house, which firefighters can take and set up at events.

“It’s a really neat contraption we take people through,” said Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue Chief Frank Byrd. “You can go through. There’s safety-oriented things all over the walls and what have you. It’s geared toward little people but at the same time, when the parents come along with them, they can learn a lot. And I often get a lot of questions from parents finding out things they don’t know and didn’t realize.”

In addition to promoting fire safety and prevention, the event provided an opportunity for the community to get to meet the firefighters who are ready to serve them at a moment’s notice.

