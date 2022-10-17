MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue.

They will be selling food plates, have arts & crafts vendors, kids area and live music. Music provided by Strickly Rivers, Tim Robertson, & Stormfolk. They will also have a DJ providing music in between bands.

The funds they raise will be used to help support the special operations division within our department. ( Special Operations is mostly our water rescue/dive rescue/flood operations, low angle rope rescue, & specialized equipment for wildland firefighting)

For more information go to www.magnoliaspringsfire.com or on their Facebook page Magnolia Springs Fire Rescue.

