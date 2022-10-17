83-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An 83-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on D’Olive Street on Saturday night.

According to the Bay Minette Police Department, an officer on routine patrol observed an elderly man lying near the entrance to Circle K Gas Station at 401 D’Olive St. around 8:12 p.m.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to University Hospital in Mobile where he later died, police said.

According to authorities, the victim, 83-year-old William Thomas Wright of Bay Minette, was hit while he was crossing D’Olive Street. The 71-year-old driver, also of Bay Minette, remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

The initial investigation does not indicate any negligence on the driver’s part, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to a grand jury when completed, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.