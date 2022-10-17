Advertise With Us
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect but say they do have a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Atmore police.

