Big changes coming...

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gray skies for our Monday. Later in the day a cold front comes through. It’s possible we could have a couple of isolated showers with this system, but unfortunately the rain chances are only around 20%. Mainly it will just be cloudy.

Behind that system will be the coldest air of the season.

Tuesday morning lows will be around 50. The afternoon will be blustery, with winds gusting over 25 mph and highs will barely hit the low 60s.

Wednesday morning the lows will dip all the way down into the mid 30s! It’s quite likely we could break the record of 38°. Make sure you know where a good coat is! Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday we will have another chilly start in the low to mid 30s. Once again a and highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures begin to moderate after that for Friday and next weekend.

In the tropics Karl is gone and there are no other worries for the next five days.

Have a great week!

