DC debuts new “Batwheels” pre-school series

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Cartoonito’s Batweels starts this week on Cartoon Network.

We talk with voice actors Jacob Bertrand and Lilimar.

Cartoonito’s “Batwheels” marks DC’s first-ever Batman preschool series, offering young viewers a high-speed, vibrant CGI-animated iteration of the Caped Crusader. Little ones and their families will ride along with an amazing team of super-vehicles—Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s racecar), Buff (the Bat-Truck), and Batwing (the Bat-plane)—as they help Batman, Batgirl, and Robin keep the streets of Gotham City safe. Whether it’s facing down the Legion of Zoom or one of Gotham City’s notorious Super-Villains, the Batwheels will use their incredible gadgets and creative teamwork to save the day.

