Grief Support Workshop at Fairhope Christian Church

Fairhope Christian Church hosting a 4-week Grief Support Workshop every Wednesday 6:00pm-7:30pm from October 19th – November 9th. You can register on our website at FairhopeChristian.org or by calling the office at 251-928-8495. There is no charge for this event.

Rev. Dr. Jim Clifford is a retired pastor having served 35 years in pastoral ministry. He then served 6 years in hospice ministry during which he earned a certificate in Thanatology from the Association for Death Education and Counseling (ADEC). He was a staff member of Community Grief Support as well as Grief and Loss Support Services both in Birmingham, Alabama. Rev. Clifford has brought this knowledge to Fairhope facilitating grief support groups, offering workshops on loss and grief, grief and the holidays, end-of-life choices, and Bible Studies.

Fairhope Christian Church is at 349 Fairwood Blvd in Fairhope.

Phone: 251-928-8495

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-2pm

Website: FairhopeChristian.org

Email: Office@FairhopeChristian.org

