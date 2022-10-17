Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL.

The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more.

Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can be made at: https://springhillaveumc.org/midtown-marketplace or by calling (251) 471-2461.

Proceeds from vendor registration and food sales go to support the rebuild of Spring Hill Avenue UMC after Hurricane Sally.

