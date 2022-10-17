Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace

Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL.

The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more.

Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can be made at: https://springhillaveumc.org/midtown-marketplace or by calling (251) 471-2461.

Proceeds from vendor registration and food sales go to support the rebuild of Spring Hill Avenue UMC after Hurricane Sally.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.