Hoover police officer injured in line of duty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody tonight after shooting a police in Hoover.

The officer is recovering after shoot out with the suspect, he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators say they responded to a shooting on I-49 North in Hoover this morning.

A motorist called 9-1-1, saying multiple shots were fired at their vehicle. Hoover PD said no one was injured in that first shooting.

Meanwhile, officers locating the suspect at the Hills Hoover Apartment said the suspect started firing and the officers fired back.

One officer was shot several times in both of his arms-- he was treated at UAB Hospital and has been released since then.

After negotiating with the suspect for 3 hours-- Hoover PD says the suspect voluntarily walked out of the apartment into police custody.

Hoover’s Mayor’s sent out this statement and it reads in part, quote: “As you may be aware, a City of Hoover Police Officer was shot today in the line of duty. I have visited with the officer and their family members at UAB Hospital. I am thankful and relieved that our officer’s injuries do not have appear to be critical. Today’s shooting is indicative of the challenges that law enforcement officers face daily in our communities and we are all very fortunate that this incident did not have a tragic outcome.”

