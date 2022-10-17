Jury selection starts for Mobile’s first death penalty case since pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers Monday began selecting jurors for the first death penalty care in Mobile County since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Markeise Kardell Caldwell, 29, of Mobile stands accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby. He faces charges of capital murder and aggravated child abuse.

The last death penalty case tried in Mobile County Circuit Court was Christopher Knapp in 2018 in a case that also involved the death of a young child. A jury convicted him, and a judge followed jurors’ recommendation for a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in March 2020, and severe restrictions on the court system that followed. For part of that time, the judicial system suspended jury trials. When trials did resume, they did so under rules designed to limit the proximity of jurors to one another and others in the courtroom.

The Caldwell trial marks a significant milestone, Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

“This is really, you know, one of the last things back to the court system that really gets us back to, you know, what we can call a normal from before the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve been unable to try these cases for a variety of reasons.”

One of the most important impediments, Blackwood said, is that death penalty cases take a much larger number of potential jurors that a typical case. During the pandemic, it was more difficult to get people to appear for jury service.

In addition, jurors for a time were spread throughout the courtroom rather than grouped in together in a jury box. That was a social distancing measure meant to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, but Blackwood said.

“They were away from, you know, the action in the courtroom,” he said. “When we were trying the case, they were to our back. And so it was, you know, very hard in a room that big with a jury that spread out to really present a case.”

Caldwell’s attorney, Jason Darley, agreed it would have been problematic to try a capital case under those circumstances.

“It would have been very difficult,” he told FOX10 News. “People … would be more timid. They would not want to come to jury service. And then other things, people wearing masks, you know, would tend to hide their faces when critical points of questioning were conducted. So I think you had to be in a situation where people could be grouped again together in close quarters.”

Jury selection could take all week. In a capital murder trial, the courts typically use a larger-than-normal panel of 100 people or so. After a break on Tuesday, lawyers will begin questioning those potential jurors on Wednesday, with a goal of finding 12 jurors and several alternates who say they would be able to impose the death penalty if the facts warrant it.

Some people have moral objections to the death penalty under any circumstances. Unlike most other trials, attorneys question potential jurors individually.

Once the trial, itself, does start, prosecutors will present evidence about the death of Kendrick Cole in May 2018 at his mother’s home. Prosecutors allege that Caldwell was at home with him and slammed his head against the floorboard of a bed.

Just before police led him to jail, Caldwell told reporters that he had had too much to drink.

“I messed up real bad. … I’ve got to go get my mind right, because I’m mentally gone,” he said.

Caldwell said he wanted people to know his actions were not a reflection of his character.

“To the world, y’all, I’m not this person,” he said. “I’m really not. I’ve allowed myself to be spiritually weak in my faith. And I hurt somebody that I love, too. And I treated him like my own.”

Lawyers on both sides of the case declined to discuss the evidence on the eve of trial. But a defensing filing offers a hint at the defendant’s possible strategy. Caldwell’s lawyers wanted to ask potential jurors a number of questions about their religious views, including whether they believe prayer works or can affect outcomes, as well as their belief in angels, and evil spirits.

The defense argued in a court filing earlier this month that “issues of religion are critical and necessary to facts at issue in the Caldwell case.” But Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York denied the request except for two questions gauging how religious they are and whether they watch or listen to religious broadcasts.

In addition to being the first post-pandemic death penalty case, it also will be the first capital murder case in Mobile County under new rules created by a 2018 law barring judges from overruling jury decisions on the death penalty. Previously, even if jurors recommended life in prison without possibility of parole, the judge still court imposed a death sentence. That happened more than 100 times statewide from 1978 to 2016, according to the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative.

The pandemic caused a severe backlog of criminal cases in Mobile County. Blackwood, the chief assistant DA, said the courts have been racing all year to chip away at it.

“We’re on pace to try twice the number of jury trials this year than we were in 2019 prior to COVID,” he said. “We’ve had capital murder non-death cases that we’ve tried, and now this is kind of the first death penalty case that each party in the criminal justice system feels comfortable going to trial.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.