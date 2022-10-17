Local couple there for Ecstacy’s final farewel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We were there for a more intimate farewell by a local couple now holding on to special memories.

Docked for the last time at the Alabama cruise terminal Saturday -- guests from her last voyage were mostly long gone. Carolyn and Pete DiPaola sticking around after deboarding the ship to see the Ecstacy off one last time.

“Oh my goodness -- that’s why we had to come down. We told them we’d be coming -- we’re hoping our cabin steward would be here,” said Carolyn.

The DiPaolos love cruising. This was their fourth cruise on the Ecstacy. They tell me her last voyage was nothing short of amazing.

“What made this one more unique is the crew realized this was the last time they will see passengers and while their always friendly -- they seemed to really, really want to go overboard -- no pun intended -- this time to make all of us feel really welcome,” said Pete.

In between making stops in Cozumel and Progresso -- the couple gave new meaning to “dressing up” for dinner. Every night they wore a different costume!

They tell us the energy onboard was magical as passengers raised more than $40,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“One gentleman paid $4,000 to sound the horn for the last time,” said Carolyn.

For the DiPaolo’s the trip was money well spent -- for an experience they’ll never forget. It comes a month after the Ecstacy helped them celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

“And it was special -- they were so nice to us did little things -- sent stuff to our room. Yeah it was great... It was great,” said Carolyn.

Memories and friendships made onboard the ship are making this farewell bittersweet.

“And that’s something that once the crew member learns your name they never forget it. It makes you feel like you’re part of their family... That’s true, that’s very true,” said Pete and Carolyn.

With the sound of the horn -- and a few waves from the crew -- the Ecstacy was off on her final journey. As the ship left the Alabama Cruise Terminal for the last time -- the DiPaolos spotted a familiar face -- waving from one of the balconies.

While it may be goodbye to the Ecstacy -- they’re already booked in November 2023 for Carnival’s Spirit, which will call the Port City home next October.

The Ecstacy is set to stop in Miami for a couple of days before heading to the scrapyard in Turkey.

