Locals giving a “round-of-a-paws” for Semmes first Howl-o-ween Contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several locals filling Semmes Honor park to show off their dog’s costumes-- and their own.

“This is the first time we’ve done it-- we just decided to do it and it was kind of one of those things-- we threw it together and it turned out awesome. When we have stuff in Semmes, people show up,” Elizabeth Lovelady.

And show up they did-- it was a mild day as dogs and their owners donned creative outfits at the Howl-O-Ween costume contest in Semmes.

“We call her a Spanish pirate,” said Evalyn Vickers.

“Well, we decided we were going to do a pig, but I couldn’t get his tail to curl so we came as a cow,” Karen Brown.

There was one MGM Viking and a referee-- and a bee with its beekeeper-- were just a few of today’s winners.

Many say this was a fun day for them regardless of their age-- both kids and adults taking center stage.

“I am just happy I got to have fun with my dog.”

“He is Jack-Jack Sparrow, and I am his parrot. He did great- I am very surprised at how good he did,” said Alex Potter.

“Lots of people have come out-- even if they didn’t have dogs in it or they just brought their dogs to hang out so-- it’s a nice event,” said Michelle Ryan.

A variety of awards were handed out-- complete with generous goodie baskets from local businesses.

“We had vaccinations for a year-- we had free grooming certificates, we had baskets that just had treats and gift certificates. And we gave goodie bags out to everybody who participated.”

Participants stopped by the infamous hot dog truck and even a photo booth to snag a picture with their furry friends.

“I love it,” said Brown. “I am so happy we are here at the dog park and all the other sweet things that they mayor has done for us and the county has done for us.”

Lovelady says the turnout exceeded the City’s expectations-- and they’re already planning the second annual costume contest for the next year.

