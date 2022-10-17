Pet of the Week: Lafayette

Meet our new Pet of the Week! Kasey Cotten from The Haven in Fairhope stops by Studio 10 to feature a sweet cat named “Lafayette”.

To learn more about this pet and other adoptable animals, visit www.havenforanimals.org.

