Pet of the Week: Lafayette

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Meet our new Pet of the Week! Kasey Cotten from The Haven in Fairhope stops by Studio 10 to feature a sweet cat named “Lafayette”.

To learn more about this pet and other adoptable animals, visit www.havenforanimals.org.

Midtown Marketplace on Gulf Coast Spotlight
Recipe: Sicilian Pork Chops
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
