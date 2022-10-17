Advertise With Us
Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

Prichard robbery suspect
Prichard robbery suspect(PPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard PD is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Rd and St. Steffens Rd today around 11:00 a.m.

The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.

According to Prichard Police, the suspect entered the store and demanded cash. When he left the store he was headed west on Lott Rd. He was driving a silver early 2000′s Honda Accord.

