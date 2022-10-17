Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard PD is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Rd and St. Steffens Rd today around 11:00 a.m.

The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.

According to Prichard Police, the suspect entered the store and demanded cash. When he left the store he was headed west on Lott Rd. He was driving a silver early 2000′s Honda Accord.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.