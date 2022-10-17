Recipe: Sicilian Pork Chops

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 1-inch boneless pork chops

¼ cup first cold pressed olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

3 tablespoons minced garlic, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

STEPS:

1. Put all ingredients except the pork chops into a mixing bowl, and combine thoroughly.

2. Add the chops, and mix them around to cover completely with the marinade. Let the chops soak up all those flavors for about 30 minutes, then remove them from the bowl and discard the marinade.

3. Broil or pan-sear the chops for about 5 minutes on each side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

