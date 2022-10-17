South Baldwin Community Theatre presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Agatha Christie’s famous masterpiece of mystery and suspense, finally on stage! The South Baldwin Community Theatre is presenting Murder on the Orient Express.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Performed by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Show Dates:

October 20th through 23rd

October 27th through 30th

Tickets available online at www.SBCT.BIZ

