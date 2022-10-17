Texas man arrested after crash kills Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputy

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after Master Deputy Kevin Ray tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

“We’re devastated when we got the news. Everyone was in shock,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. ”We’re a family here and Kevin was here for 20 years and has a lot of friends here.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Master Deputy Ray and his daughter were coming home from Troy when the accident happened Saturday night in Okaloosa County. Florida Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Tristen Parker ran through a stop sign on State Road 85 near Robinson Road. Parker was taken to a local medical facility before being arrested. Master Deputy Ray died on scene while his daughter was flown to a hospital.

“When people go through a tragedy like this they try and make some sense of it and you can’t make sense of it,” added Simmons. “Sometimes things happen and you wonder why and you wonder how you can get through it.”

Master Deputy Ray spent 10 years working at the Escambia County Courthouse where Sheriff Chip Simmons says he made a lasting impression on those who knew him.

“A lot of people really just loved his fun-loving nature, his demeanor. You know his ability to do what a deputy should do,” said Simmons.

Most of all he loved his family and his community. Which is why Sheriff Simmons says his legacy will continue.

“Kevin loved to serve again that’s a legacy that not everyone can have,” said Simmons. We certainly appreciate Kevin, we appreciate what he’s done and his memory will last around here at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and to our community as a whole.”

Parker has been charged with negligent manslaughter, DUI and a moving traffic violation for driving with a suspended license. His bond was set at $500,000. Meanwhile, Sheriff Simmons says the sheriff’s office is working with Master Deputy Ray’s family on a memorial service. We’ll pass that information along when we know more.

