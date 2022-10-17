Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Jackson County. They went to East Central High School.

Sheriff Ezell says the teens were involved in a single-car accident at the intersection at Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. There they found a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Taylor with Bowlin as a passenger. MHP says the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and tree.

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crystal Foster says she discovered the possible remains on Saturday afternoon while out...
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
The City of Mobile may have said goodbye to Carnival’s Ecstacy with a big sendoff last Monday....
Local couple there for Ecstacy’s final farewel
51st annual Little Sisters of the Poor lawn party
51st annual Little Sisters of the Poor lawn party
Inaugural Boo Krewe 2 race
Inaugural Boo Krewe 2 race