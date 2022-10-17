Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Jackson County. They went to East Central High School.

Sheriff Ezell says the teens were involved in a single-car accident at the intersection at Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. There they found a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Taylor with Bowlin as a passenger. MHP says the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and tree.

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

