13th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot to help provide holiday meals

By WALA Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - You can help make sure families in our area don’t go without a meal this Thanksgiving.

Prodisee Pantry is gearing up for this weekend’s Turkey Trot.

This marks the 13th year for the event that has become a tradition for many area families.

All the proceeds raised will help fund the Prodisee Pantry’s efforts to provide a “Norman Rockwell”-style holiday feast for families in need in Baldwin County.

Festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Daphne City Hall.

To sign up for the 5K run or the one mile fun run-walk through Olde Towne Daphne, click here.

