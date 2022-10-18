2 taken into custody after high-speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken into custody Monday night after a blazing-fast high speed chase in Mobile.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 65 before ended in Prichard.

Both suspects made a run for it between two houses on Sgt. Harrison Brown Street, but they were apprehended.

