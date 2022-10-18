Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 taken into custody after high-speed chase

(Arizona's Family)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken into custody Monday night after a blazing-fast high speed chase in Mobile.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 65 before ended in Prichard.

Both suspects made a run for it between two houses on Sgt. Harrison Brown Street, but they were apprehended.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered
Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered
A Mobile mother accused in the death of her six year old son remains in Metro Jail without...
Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered
Mobile mother angry, says her daughter was ambushed after homecoming prank
Mobile mother angry, says her daughter was ambushed after homecoming prank