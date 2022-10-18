Author Tejuania Nelson ‘Born to Love’ childrens book

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama resident, Tejuania Nelson, is not only an authoress, she is also a wife, mother, grandmother and successful Education Director of several thriving businesses. She was also a 40 over 40 recipient in 2021. She spends time mentoring and teaching leadership skills and strategies to women. Her nurturing, caring nature can easily be seen in her heart to help people. Tejuania is gifted with a very adaptive nature. She is able to handle various situations, circumstances and businesses with ease, grace and dignity, which has helped her develop a business image that is revered among her peers and the community.

She has written a children’s book “Born To Love” that has taken off in so many ways. She partnered with Ukrainian illustrator, Kabelkova Margarita Mikhailovna, began the “Born to Love,” project in her hometown, amid the Russo-Ukrainian War. As hostilities escalated, her hometown received a deadly and devastating attack, which forced her to make a hasty escape with the clothes on her back, a small amount of sustenance and her computer. Traveling sixteen hours to search for safety, her creative spirit did not waver. Despite her feelings of fear, loss and bewilderment, she completed the book with illustrations that portrayed love, acceptance and hope for the future.

“Born To Love” Book launch will be on October 20, 2022, at 10:00am, at Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services 3101 International Dr. Mobile, AL, 36606.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.