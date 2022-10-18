City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival

Mobile, Ala. (City of Mobile) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy.

The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, with the “Run for your life 5K.” This will be a zombie-themed run, and costumes are encouraged. There will be a one-mile fun run after the 5K, so all ages and skill levels can join the fun. A $10 registration fee covers the cost of participation and an official T-shirt. You can register for the 5K by clicking here and the Fun Run by clicking here. Registration for the 5K and the Fun Run will be open through Friday, October 21.

After the races, the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) has lined up an evening full of fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a live DJ, beloved characters, and bounce house inflatables! If you’re looking for candy, there will also be trick-or-treating throughout the festivities.

There will be an all-ages costume contest with multiple categories, including one for pets. The pet contest will begin at 5 p.m., and people will start showing off their costumes beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be awards for the most creative, scariest, best group, funniest, and most original costumes. Contest participants (pets and humans) need to pre-register by next Friday, October 21. You can register for the MobtoberFest costume contest by clicking here and the pet costume contest by clicking here.

After the costume winners have been crowned, there will be live music from Lisa Perkins & the E-Lusion Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Last year, MobtoberFest brought thousands of Mobilians and visitors out to Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Rd.) for a great time. Bring the family and come join the fun this year!

