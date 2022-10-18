Coast Guard Foundation scholarship opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Foundation helps children, enlisted members, and spouses of the Coast Guard.

Their scholarships are one of the ways they thank our brave men and women for their steadfast service to our nation, while also ensuring their family members can afford to reach their higher education dreams.

For more information head to https://coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.