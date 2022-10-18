Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of shooting boyfriend of ex surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man wanted in connection with an August shooting on Dickens Street surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Kirk Darnez Edwards, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday.

According to Mobile police, Edward broke into a home on Dickens Street on Aug. 8 and shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards is charged with assault and domestic violence assault.

