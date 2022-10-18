Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of shooting boyfriend of ex surrenders

Kirk Darnez Edwards
Kirk Darnez Edwards(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man wanted in connection with an August shooting on Dickens Street surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Kirk Darnez Edwards, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday.

According to Mobile police, Edward broke into a home on Dickens Street on Aug. 8 and shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards is charged with assault and domestic violence assault.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Experts recommend shredding sensitive documents like old credit card receipts, medical bills...
Experts suggest shredding documents to guard against identity theft
Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’
Mid-day weather outlook for Tuesday October 18
Record cold snap possible