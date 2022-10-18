Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Order of Isis for their ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’. Here’s some info they sent us about the event!

“Join us Saturday, November 12th in Mardi Gras Park as we support St. Jude the best way we know how, masked up (Mardi Gras masks encouraged) and cooking our best chili. Setup starts at 10am, the spoon drops at 11am and the tasting starts at 2pm. Taste and vote tickets are $10. Secure one of the limited spots and cook up your best recipe. It’s sure to be a good time.

Team entry of $50 gains you 4 entries and a 10x10 spot. Entry deadline is November 4th, 2022 at 5pm. Don’t be left off the square for this event!

For registration and questions call 334-868-3670, or email historian@orderofisis.org.”

