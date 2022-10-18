Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile mother accused in the death of her six year old son remains in Metro Jail without bond.

We’re also finding out more on what investigators say happened.

Court documents show they believe the six year old boy had been dead for a week before his body was discovered. Investigators believe he died on November 25th of last year -- his body wasn’t discovered in their apartment on Navco Road until December 1st. The case is ruled a homicide.

Before the discovery of the boy -- Rankins was found unresponsive inside her car in the parking lot of a furniture store on Schillinger Road.

The case may have gone quiet for a while -- but now 10 months later Rankins was arrested Sunday and booked into Metro charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death and 1st degree criminal mischief.

Court documents reveal the child died from ingesting quote “substantial levels of oxycodone and alcohol.” According to the autopsy the victim died as a result of toxicity of ethanol and oxycodone.

It’s unclear what took so long -- but a pending case against Rankins in January was continued -- where court documents say she was at the time “currently receiving treatment at a mental health facility.”

It went on to say she does not have a discharge date at this time -- therefore she will be unable to be present for her trial date of January 24, 2022.

It’s also unknown how long she was there. But Rankins bond for the unrelated case was revoked in early April, then she also failed to show up for her trial date on May 2nd.

We could learn even more details next month when Rankins has a preliminary hearing set for November 22nd.

---

