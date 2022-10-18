Longtime chimney sweep has some stories about what he’s seen in Mobile’s chimneys

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Lovell has been in business for 43 years as a chimney sweep. His black top hat with protruding feather makes him look straight out of Central Casting.

And he’s got some stories about what he’s found inside the city’s chimneys during those decades. He said he has seen all kinds of birds, from woodchucks to chimney sweeps. Possums and squirrels are fairly common, he added, and he has found snakes, as well.

Other finds include baseballs, basketballs and beer cars, Lovell said.

“We find a lot of different things at times,” he said Tuesday, as his son, Mitchell Lovell, was working on a fireplace and chimney at a home in Midtown.

Thomas Lovell, owner of Coastal Chimney Sweeps, said chimney swifts are a particular challenge because they are protected birds. If they are nesting in a chimney, he said, there is no choice but to wait until they leave the nest.

When the temperature drops, like it did Tuesday, people’s thoughts begin to drift to evenings nestled in front of a fire.

This is Lovell’s busy season.

“They want me now and not this past summer,” he told FOX10 News. “So everybody, everybody’s interested.”

The frequency of chimney cleanings depends on how heavily the fireplace is used, Lovell said. But he said it should be done every couple of years or so.

“It’s very important to do it, because you never know what’s in your chimney until you get someone to check it,” he said. “And you’ve had hurricanes – so that’s another reason why to have it checked. But the main thing is keeping one clean. If you get creosote built up, you’re gonna have a chimney fire. …You get a buildup anywhere from a quarter of an inch, or more, you could have a chimney fire. Most time, it happens Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

It’s something Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse preaches every year to avoid the risk that a fire in the fireplace will become a house fire.

“It’s rare, but it does happen, and it happens every year, because you haven’t used it for several months,” he said.

Space heaters are an even bigger problem, Millhouse said. He said he has seen drapes hanging over space heaters and people using them to dry clothes. Last winter, he said, a woman suffered burns from a space heater after she fell asleep with it on her mattress. He said she had the grate marks from the device burned on to her arm.

“People will run out and get space heaters and not pay attention to how to properly use them before doing so,” he said. “So, the biggest thing that we can recommend to anyone who’s using a space heater, either this week or anytime when it’s cold, is to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on proper use.”

