Montgomery ‘beverage park’ to create 280 jobs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Manna Capital Partners is planning to invest nearly $600 million to build an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.

Manna Capital Partners is a minority-owned enterprise and investment firm. The company said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs and will be owned and operated by its affiliate Manna Beverages & Ventures.

“Manna’s significant investment in Montgomery and its commitment to supporting under-represented enterprises make the company a welcome addition to Alabama’s business community,” Ivey said. “I know Manna’s leadership will find all the ingredients they need for success in our state and look forward to seeing how their growth plans unfold.”

The company selected the Capital City because of the “state’s dedication to sustainable supply chain development, and the fast, direct access the location provides to Southeast markets.”

The facility will be located at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65 and will encompass more than 180 acres in a new industrial park developed by the city’s economic development team.

“We are excited and proud to build our facility in Montgomery with our affiliate, Manna Beverages & Ventures,” said Ulysses L. “Junior” Bridgeman, Manna Capital Partners’ managing partner. “Our goal is to be the leading total beverage supply chain company in North America while operating with the highest quality, sustainable capabilities needed to produce beverages for world-class brand owners. MB&V fills the gap for major brands who want to be asset light, nimble and make a difference in their communities by hiring minority and women-owned businesses.”

The beverage park will include a 1.7 million-square-foot production facility capable of producing both alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, along with distribution operations. The first bottles are expected to come off the line in 2025.

The Montgomery facility will include a research and development center with a bottling line that will provide entrepreneurs, with a focus on women-owned and minority businesses, a place to test new products.

The company said it created MB&V to be a full-service supply chain partner for national and regional brand portfolios, with an intense focus on startups. It will offer beverage companies a comprehensive beverage packaging platform, combined with warehousing facilities.

City leaders said Manna Capital Partners’ investment will generate a significant economic impact on the region.

