New FDA approved treatment for severe psoriasis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There is now a new treatment option for the estimated 2 million people in the United States living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis whose symptoms may make day-to-day life more challenging. For those that aren’t familiar with psoriasis, it is a widely prevalent, chronic, systemic immune-mediated disease.

And up to 90% of patients with psoriasis have psoriasis vulgaris, also known as plaque psoriasis, which is characterized by distinct round or oval plaques typically covered by silvery-white scales.

One of the challenges that both doctors and patients face is that despite the availability of therapies, many people living with plaque psoriasis in the United States are untreated or undertreated.

But good news has arrived. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially approved a new treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Dr. April Armstrong, dermatologist and clinical investigator in one of the treatment’s trials and Associate Dean and Professor of Dermatology at the University of Southern California, alongside Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation, discuss the impact of psoriasis and a new, FDA-approved oral treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

---

