Sneed pleads ‘not guilty’ to pouring boiling water down daughter’s throat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eugene Sneed, the man accused of pouring boiling hot water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat, pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Police say that water causing internal injuries as well as multiple burns to the child’s face.

Sneed is charged with aggravated child abuse. His preliminary hearing is set for late November.

