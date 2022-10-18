Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sneed pleads ‘not guilty’ to pouring boiling water down daughter’s throat

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eugene Sneed, the man accused of pouring boiling hot water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat, pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Police say that water causing internal injuries as well as multiple burns to the child’s face.

Sneed is charged with aggravated child abuse. His preliminary hearing is set for late November.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vietnam vet surprised
Vietnam veteran surprised with a present from his past
FOX10 Shred Event set for Oct. 22 in Spanish Fort
FOX10 teams with Gilmore for Shred Event Saturday in Spanish Fort
HNN File
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
Today's Outlook for Monday Evening, Oct. 17, 2022 from FOX10 News
Record cold snap possible