Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Spanevelo to be extradited from Florida to Alabama

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo is headed back to Alabama to face a charge related to the death of the mother of his child.

Spanevelo agreed to be extradited from Santa Rosa County to Alabama, where he’ll be facing a charge of abuse of a corpse, according to the St. Claire County district attorney.

The charge does not preclude other charges by other agencies in the state, the district attorney said.

Last week, prosecutors in Florida dropped charges against Spanevelo.

Investigators said they linked Spanevelo to the case. They had accused him of tampering and destroying evidence in connection with Carli’s disappearance and death. She was last seen with him during a custody exchange at Navarre Beach, Fla. A week later, her body was discovered in a shallow grave inside a St. Claire County barn. The county coroner has not been able to determine how Carli died.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered
Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered
A Mobile mother accused in the death of her six year old son remains in Metro Jail without...
Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered
2 taken into custody after high-speed chase
Mobile mother angry, says her daughter was ambushed after homecoming prank
Mobile mother angry, says her daughter was ambushed after homecoming prank