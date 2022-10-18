Stone Street Baptist Church hosts Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness events
The following information was provided by event organizers:
STONE STREET BAPTIST CHURCH
311 Tunstall Street Mobile, AL 36603
Rev Milton E Saffold, Pastor
WHO: Women’s Ministry
WHAT: Annual Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness
WHEN: (Sat) Oct 22, 2022
TIME: 9AM – 11AM
WHERE: C A Tunstall Educational Building
WHY:
- (1) To teach about the various Cancers that affect both males and females.
- (2) To provide guidelines for types and frequency of screenings as well as the importance of early detection.
- (3) To equip our young people with conflict resolution strategies that avoid violence.
- (4) To inspire, motivate, and engage our youth in using these strategies.
Our Speakers are;
* Mrs Brenda E Rocker, USA Health’s Mammogram Department
* Mrs Libby Headley, Mobile Infirmary’s Mammogram Department
* Mr Joshua Jones, Mobile’s Youth Violence Coordinator
* Mrs Cassandra Longmire Rodgers, Co-Founder of Worthy of Life
Youth, Teens, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults, Seniors, MALES & FEMALES are encouraged to attend.
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.