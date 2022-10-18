Stone Street Baptist Church hosts Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness events

The following information was provided by event organizers:

STONE STREET BAPTIST CHURCH

311 Tunstall Street Mobile, AL 36603

Rev Milton E Saffold, Pastor

WHO: Women’s Ministry

WHAT: Annual Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness

WHEN: (Sat) Oct 22, 2022

TIME: 9AM – 11AM

WHERE: C A Tunstall Educational Building

WHY:

(1) To teach about the various Cancers that affect both males and females.

(2) To provide guidelines for types and frequency of screenings as well as the importance of early detection.

(3) To equip our young people with conflict resolution strategies that avoid violence.

(4) To inspire, motivate, and engage our youth in using these strategies.

Our Speakers are;

* Mrs Brenda E Rocker, USA Health’s Mammogram Department

* Mrs Libby Headley, Mobile Infirmary’s Mammogram Department

* Mr Joshua Jones, Mobile’s Youth Violence Coordinator

* Mrs Cassandra Longmire Rodgers, Co-Founder of Worthy of Life

Youth, Teens, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults, Seniors, MALES & FEMALES are encouraged to attend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.