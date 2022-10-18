Unexpected Pairings with celebrity chef Richard Blais

The following information was provided by Richard Blais:

October is National Chili Month and Chef Richard Blais is predicting the unexpected pairing of chili and peanut butter sandwiches as the next big culinary trend this fall season! He has created his very own PB Raviolis to pair with a bowl of his go-to Biergarten Chili – the perfect fall comfort food for football tailgating/watch parties, Thanksgiving gatherings and more. Bringing his Top Chef culinary chops, flare and energy, he’ll show your viewers how to recreate these fun, approachable recipes at home.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Chef, Author and TV personality, Richard Blais is available to debut these never-before-seen food pairings in a live or pre-recorded cooking segment.

Specifically, Chef Richard will show/tell/demo:

· Unexpected Pairings – Chef Richard will share just why he’s obsessed with this interesting food pairing and demonstrate his very own PB Raviolis with Biergarten Chili.

· The Ultimate Chili Cookoff Experience on TikTok – Chef Richard is hosting the first-ever Chili Cookoff on TikTok with four foodie/home chefs who are creating their own twists on this culinary trend. He’ll tell viewers how they get in on the competition!

· Additional Tips and Tricks – Chef Richard will offer helpful hacks for the novice cook to take simple recipes to the next level.

About Chef Richard Blais

Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, James Beard nominated cookbook author and television personality. Blais is the co-star of the new Gordon Ramsay / FOX cooking competition, Next Level Chef, and is widely recognized as the first winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars. He went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America and trained at The French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse, and el Bulli.

Most recently, he opened Ember & Rye at the newly renovated Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California and Four Flamingos at Orlando, Florida’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. Additionally, Blais serves as Culinary Director at the San Diego Symphony performance space, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Blais currently owns and operates Trail Blais, a forward-thinking culinary consulting company that has consulted on, designed, and operated popular eateries across the country. Trail Blais also advises national brands on menu creativity, ideation and employee training sessions. He is the James Beard Award-nominated author of Try This at Home: Recipes from My Head to Your Plate, as well as his second cookbook, So Good. In addition, Blais hosts, “Food Court,” a high-energy, game-show-style podcast, which is climbing the charts in both comedy and culinary. When not on set, in the kitchen or at home with his family, Blais may be found traveling cross country performing his live “stand up cooking” show to enthusiastic audiences nationwide.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.