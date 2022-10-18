Vietnam veteran surprised with a present from his past

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Roger Watkins served as an army pilot in the Vietnam War and has dedicated his life to others. Now, loved ones paid tribute to him in a big way.

As he walked into the hangar, the Vietnam veteran was surprised with a treasure he thought he’d never see again.

He placed his hand over heart as tears stung his eyes.

“I have never been so honored in my life,” said Watkins.

For the first time in more than 50 years, he got to fly the same helicopters he flew in combat. When he saw the choppers, he was hit with memories from decades earlier.

“Most of it is good,” he said. “I lost friends in combat, of course. That makes it quite emotional.”

He enlisted in the war when he was 20 years old.

He climbed into his favorite helicopter and smiled for a picture with loved ones around him.

“Unless you were there during the actual combat, I don’t think you can fully appreciate how awesome it is to go back and fly,” he said.

Close friend Zach McNeill orchestrated the reveal.

“Me and a couple friends really wanted to find a way to honor our WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans,” said McNeill. “You go around Foley, everybody knows Roger and the positive things he’s done for the community, so it’s more about identifying veterans that have done great things for the community and finding ways to say thank you that actually means thank you.”

As Roger soared into the sky, he said these are moments will never forget.

“I couldn’t have imagined so much honor and tribute being given to me,” said Watkins. “Makes an old man feel good to get to experience it one more time.”

