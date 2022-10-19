MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On October 26th, 2022, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast will hold the 7th Annual fundraiser gala. This is an extremely well-attended event that is only growing in popularity.

Each year, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast volunteers collect donations for silent auctions. Since 2014 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast has raised over $172,000 to benefit local cancer patients. This fund helps local cancer patients who are either going through treatment or are survivors in need of assistance with their everyday living expenses because of the toll and financial burden associated with treatment.

7th Annual Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala

The Locale

Wednesday, October 26 at 6pm

https://brasforacausegulfcoast.org/

---

