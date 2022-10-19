Early cold front takes some Port City visitors by surprise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plunge to record breaking lows -- folks are doing their best to stay warm.

As the sun went down and the winds picked up -- the Port City is really starting to feel its first cold front of the season.

“This is more like a February/January -- it usually stays kind of warm around here,” said a local woman.

Talk about a shock to the system -- visitors attending a conference from North Alabama were taken by surprise as the cooler weather moved in on the Gulf Coast.

“Not when we came to Mobile. I didn’t even bring a long-sleeved shirt. They’re lucky I brought a sweater. I expected 70s -- nice warm weather,” said one group from North Alabama.

“It is much cooler than we anticipated. I think Jack has came to visit. Lee: Jack Frost? -- Yes, Jack Frost -- (laughs),” said one group visiting from Eufaula, Alabama.

And with this early cold snap -- they’re all making their own winter predictions.

“I think it’s going to be really harsh -- I really do -- with it getting cold this early,” said a local woman.

“I think this is indicative of a very cold winter. Yes, I think we are going to have a very cold winter,” said visitors from North Alabama.

“I think that it’s going to be a really cold winter this year. Because it was a really, really hot summer. And I’m not ready for it... me neither. No,” said visitors from Eufaula.

