Freeze warning in effect

We've got a cold start to the morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the low 30s as of 6am.

Make sure you and the kids are dressed warmly! We’ll see tons of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. The winds will be lighter today than they were on Tuesday but they’ll be around 10-20mph at times. We’ll bottom out in the mid 30s again when we hit daybreak Thursday.

A nice warmup moves in at the end of the week. Highs will reach the mid 70s by Friday and highs will be around 80 degrees over the weekend. As for rain, that will be nonexistent through the weekend, but chances return early next week.

